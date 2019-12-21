Curfew to be lifted in Mangaluru from December 23: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

CAA

Yediyurappa justified police firing and said that they decided to start firing because people were trying to force their way into the police station.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the curfew will be lifted in Mangaluru on Monday. Yediyurappa addressed the media at Mangaluru’s Circuit House after visiting the families of two persons, who were killed in police firing.

Yediyurappa said that curfew would be partially lifted on Saturday between 3 and 6 pm. However, night curfew would continue. The day time curfew has been relaxed on Sunday and it will be lifted fully on Monday morning.

“After reaching Mangaluru, I have spoken with the families of the two persons killed in the shooting. I have also held discussions with senior leaders from Christian and Muslim communities. Everyone has requested the removal of curfew. After speaking to the officials, we have decided to lift the curfew from 3 pm to 6 pm. The curfew will be back in place tonight and tomorrow. The curfew ends on Monday but Section 144 will still be in place.,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said that the families of the two victims, who died due to police firing would be compensated.

Regarding police excess

Yediyurappa, however, justified police firing and said that they decided to start firing because people were trying to force their way into the police station. “You can imagine what would happen if protesters did that,” he said.

The CM also said that an inquiry would be launched into the firing by police. “After an enquiry is conducted, we will know the truth. It will take time. and we cannot say if it will be in weeks or months. As per law, the enquiry will be conducted in detail. There is no judicial enquiry ordered to look into the incident yet,” Yediyurappa said.

He also stated that he had seen the videos of tear gas shells being used in Highland Hospital and that an inquiry would also be launched into the matter.

Shobha Karandlaje, however, said that the protesters were attempting to take weapons from the Bunder Police Station and use it, which is why the police resorted to shooting.

“Bunder Police Station was surrounded on all four sides near it. The mob wanted to get guns from the station and use it. That's why police have resorted to this,” she said.

Kerala journalists detained

The Chief Minister said that Kerala journalists were in Karnataka without ID cards and that the police are inquiring into the incident. This however is not true as all the journalists had ID cards and some of them had accreditation too. When asked why BJP leaders tweeted that journalists were carrying weapons, Yediyurappa said he does not know details and the inquiry would reveal details

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, who had tweeted that people from Kerala carrying weapons had been arrested, was also not willing to confirm this. “Bunder Police Station was surrounded by the crowd on all four roads leading to it. The crowd wanted to get the guns from the station and use it. This is why police have resorted to (shooting),” she said

She also alleged that youths from Kerala came to Mangaluru to instigate violence. “PFI and SDPI leaders wanted to do this in Mangaluru. We have to find out who has come from outside and instigated violence from outside,” she said.