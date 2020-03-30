Two more test positive for coronavirus in Andhra, state's total count at 21

With two people discharged, the total number of active cases in the state is now 19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In fresh cases of person-to-person transmission, two people tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total to 21 in the state. With two people discharged, the total number of active cases in the state is now 19.

The two new cases were from Visakhapatnam and both were contacts of the person who had returned from Birmingham in England and tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, the Medical and Health Departments bulletin on Sunday night said.

It said that of the total 85 samples tested in the state on Sunday, all except the two turned negative.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old person in Visakhapatnam, who returned from Medina and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17, responded well to the treatment and was stable now.

The patient (number 3 in the state) tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday and today, the bulletin added.

With two new cases on Sunday, Visakhapatnam topped the list in the state with six cases in all.

Guntur and Vijayawada cities had four coronavirus positive cases each and Prakasam district three. Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore accounted for one case each.

The state's first patient has already recovered and been discharged from hospital in Nellore.

On Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting with Group of Ministers (GoM) and officials on the present situation.

The meeting decided to provide all services to migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places across the state and at the border will be provided with accommodation and food.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan based on the worldwide outbreak situation. The government said that it would ensure a continuous supply chain of essential commodities and make sure that vehicles transporting these goods and emergency vehicles would not face any trouble while moving around in the state.

Read: Andhra gets Rs 71K crore budget through ordinance for the next three months