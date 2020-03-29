Andhra gets Rs 71K crore budget through ordinance for the next three months

The state was unable to convene the Budget session of the Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Governance

With the Andhra Pradesh Governor giving his approval to the state budget ordinance, the government is now authorised to withdraw the necessary funds for state expenses for the next three months, starting from April 1.

The state government has been unable to hold the Budget session of the Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cabinet had approved an ordinance for a vote on account on Friday. Promulgated by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2020 came into force on Saturday.

This allows the state government to withdraw the budget amount of Rs 70,994,98,38,000 (70,994 crore, 98 lakh, 38 thousand), for expenses to be made in the first three months of the financial year to begin April 1. These expenses include the grants made in advance for estimated expenditure, as well as the expenditure charged on the Consolidated Fund of the state, from April to June 2020.

This allows the Andhra government to continue spending on various measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Nani on Friday said that the cabinet had discussed the need to strengthen the healthcare system in the state.

On Saturday, the state saw a big spike in COVID-19 cases with six people testing positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19. With several people losing work and income during the lockdown, the government has announced that it will distribute rice and dal for free to families with income below the poverty line on Sunday. A similar package is to be distributed again on April 15 and April 29. Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per family has also been announced, and will be distributed on April 4.

The government has also said that essential commodities will remain in continuous supply, and farmers will get Minimum Support Price (MSP). Previously, Chief Minister Jagan had also assured that the prices of essential commodities will be regulated, and action will be taken against those who sell essential commodities at hiked prices.

With the movement of people even across districts within the state curtailed, district authorities have been asked to set up quarantine camps in vacant government buildings or community halls, to accommodate people who are unable to return to their homes.