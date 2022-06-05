Hyderabad gangrape case: One more minor taken into custody by police

It was alleged that five people, including three children in conflict with law, sexually assaulted the minor in a running car.

The Hyderabad police arrested one more minor who is suspected to have been involved in the crime in the gang-rape case of the 17-year-old, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four. On Saturday, the police said that they had arrested three persons, including two children in conflict with the law, and one 18-year-old accused named Saduddin Malik of Uppalguda in the city.

The latest arrest of the third minor was done on Sunday, as per Hyderabad's West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joel Davis. Revealing the latest update in the case, the DCP said, "In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier, one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today i.e., onn Sunday (05-06-2022)."

He further informed that the arrested minor is being produced before the Juvenile court for custody, and said stating that efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused â€” identified as Omair Khan (18) â€” who is still at large.

The complaint in the gang-rape case said that five accused had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old when the survivor was being taken from the premises of Amnesia and Insomnia pub in Jubilee Hills.

The survivor was said to be attending a college party hosted by her friends, where she said to have met the alleged perpetrators. Based on a preliminary probe, the police said that the party was hosted with the condition of not allowing alcohol and smoking.

One of the juveniles alleged to have been involved is the son of a leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who heads a government-run minority body.

The police investigation has also revealed that after committing the crime, the accused dropped the survivor back near the pub. Though the police initially registered a case under 354 of the Indian Penal Code initially, they altered the case to add Section 376D IPC and Section 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, and since there were bruises on the survivor, Section 323 of IPC based on the victim's statement.

A video taken from inside the car, apparently by someone sitting in the front passenger seat, was released by BJP MLA and senior functionary Raghunandan Rao, potentially compromising the identity of the minor survivor as well as the children in conflict with the law. The BJP MLA alleged that the son of an AIMIM MLA was in the car with the survivor and other perpetrators.

Responding to the allegations and release of the videos by the BJP, the DCP had earlier told TNM that none of the accused have been given a clean chit by the police. He has also said that they will take the "additional statement" from the minor survivor after obtaining requisite permission from the concerned Magistrate in order to corroborate and further the investigation.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case. A press communication from the Soundararajan's press secretary on Sunday said the Governor was deeply anguished over the heinous incident.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Hon'ble Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police," it said.

