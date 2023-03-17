Two killed, one injured in blast in TN firecracker manufacturing unit

Two persons were killed and one injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pennagram in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district on Thursday, March 16. The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old K Muniammal and 50-year-old B Palaniammal. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of both of them, and Rs 1 lakh to the injured person.

The explosion took place at a firecracker unit in Nagadhasampatti village in Dharmapuri district. While the two women died on the spot, P Sivalingam (47) is admitted to the Dharmapuri medical college hospital with grievous injuries. A fourth person, Chinna Ponnu escaped unhurt as he had gone outside the room in which the explosion took place. According to reports, Palaniammal and Muniammal must have been closest to the site of the explosion, which happened when they were mixing chemicals.

Police said the firecracker unit of 15 square feet had a cement roof and was owned by R Saravanan. According to the police, the fire was caused by friction when the workers were working with an inflammable chemical. Indur police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)