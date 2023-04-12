Two killed, many injured in blast caused by fireworks at BRS event in Telangana

The incident occurred in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district, where BRS workers set off fireworks during a party event, which resulted in a cylinder explosion.

Two people were killed and several others were badly injured in a major fire accident in Telanganaâ€™s Khammam district on Wednesday, April 12, during a procession led by workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Horrifying visuals from the incident, which occurred in Cheemalapadu village of Karepalli mandal under Wyra Assembly constituency, showed several victims collapsed on the ground with injuries. At least one person lost their foot in the blast, which was reportedly triggered by fireworks set off during the political rally. The two deceased persons were BRS workers, according to a statement released by the Telangana Chief Ministerâ€™s Office. According to reports, the injured persons include BRS workers, police personnel, journalists and local residents.

The mishap occurred during an Athmeeya Sammelanam programme, organised as part of a series of ground-level party outreach meetings being held by BRS in Telangana. On the occasion of the party event, a few BRS workers reportedly set off fireworks, which fell on a hut nearby, resulting in a cylinder explosion.

According to television channels, one of the deceased victims has been identified as Banothu Ramesh from Cheemalapadu, while other victims are yet to be identified. NTV reported that around ten people were severely injured. All the victims have been shifted to the Khammam district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. BRS MP from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao, who was present at the party event, is reportedly coordinating with health department officials to oversee medical treatment of the injured persons.

