Two kids trapped for 30 mins as wall collapses on them in Hyderabad, rescued

The incident occurred when the children playing cricket were fetching the ball from a narrow lane.

news news

Two children were trapped after a building wall collapsed on them on Wednesday, June 7 in the Maruthi Nagar area of Champapet in Hyderabad. According to officials, the incident occurred when the children were playing cricket and went to fetch the ball from a narrow lane separating two houses in the colony. The duo were rescued and rushed to a hospital.

Speaking to TNM, District Fire officer Srinivas Reddy said, “The wall over the frame of the door fell on the two children. Fortunately the lane was narrow and the wall touched the wall on the opposite building and the children were trapped under it. It did not completely collapse on them. The concrete frame was heavy and the children fell unconscious after being stuck for long. We used ropes to pull the concrete frame out and used a JCB.”

Srinivas Reddy added that three children were playing at the time of the incident around 4.30 pm. One of them luckily escaped the wall collapse while the other two were stuck under the concrete frame for around 30 mins. The Fire department, Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Police reached the spot to rescue them.

“The building might be over 15 years old. The wooden door frame might have become old and weak. It could not bear the weight of the concrete which led to the collapse,” Srinivas said.

A similar incident occurred in the city last week when a three-year-old child lost his life due to the collapse of a wall from the first floor of a house while in Pragathi Nagar Colony in Kukatpally on Saturday, June 3. The tragic incident occurred while Gautham (3) was playing with his sister Laxmi (8) and the building's balcony wall suddenly collapsed, injuring the children. Both Laxmi and Gautham were taken to the hospital, but Gautham died while receiving treatment.