Three-year-old killed after balcony wall collapses in Hyderabad

According to the police, the toddler, identified as Gautham, was playing with his sister Laxmi (8) when the balcony wall of a building suddenly collapsed, causing harm to the children.

news death

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday, June 3, when a three-year-old child lost his life due to the collapse of a wall from the first floor of a house while playing in the neighbourhood. The unfortunate incident took place in Hyderabad's Kukatpally neighbourhood of Pragathi Nagar around 6.30 pm. The police have booked the owner of the building in question on Sunday.

According to the police, the toddler, identified as Gautham, was playing with his sister Laxmi (8) when the balcony wall of a building suddenly collapsed, causing harm to the children. "Both kids were immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, Gautham was pronounced dead by the doctors shortly after," stated Sub Inspector C. Narsimhulu. He further mentioned that Laxmi is currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and her condition is stable.

Providing additional details, the SI explained that Gautham's family resides in a rented house beside the collapsed building. "There is a three to three and a half feet width road between the two buildings. The two children and a youth named Prakash were passing through the lane when the wall collapsed," added the SI. Prakash sustained a fracture and is presently hospitalised

The age of the building remains unknown at this point. A case has been registered against the owner of the house under IPC 304 A (Causing death by negligence), according to Narsimhulu.

It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred on April 25, over a month ago, in Rahmathnagar, Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, during a heavy rainstorm. The incident resulted in the tragic death of eight-month-old Jevanika. The child was asleep inside the family's home when stones from the railings of an adjacent building fell, damaging the asbestos roof. As a result, the asbestos sheets broke, and the child was fatally crushed by the falling stones.