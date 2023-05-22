Two IIT Madras psychologists are profs’ spouses, students raise conflict of interest

Students told TNM that this is acting as a deterrent to those who wish to access mental health care due to the power dynamics within the central institution.

news News

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) which has been attracting a barrage of criticism after four student suicides in a span of 70 days is now facing allegations of conflict of interest. TNM found that out of the five psychologists at the ‘Wellness Community Centre’, two are spouses of professors. Sophia C Albert and Jinna Bordoloi, clinical psychologists at IIT Madras, are the spouses of professor Srinivas Rao Bakshi from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department and professor Himanshu Goyal from the Department of Chemical Engineering respectively.

Although there is no rule or law that forbids such arrangements in India, students told TNM that this is acting as a deterrent to those who wish to access mental health care due to the power dynamics within the central institution. Two complaints in this regard have been filed by Neetesh Kumar Meena, a student council member, to Director V Kamakoti in April, in which it was pointed out that the counsellors and student welfare systems need to be reevaluated, especially as two of the counsellors are spouses of staff members.

The power and the powerless

Every student pursuing Bachelors and Masters at IIT has a faculty advisor and these faculty advisors hold a lot of power over the students. Under the condition of anonymity, a student explained, “For instance, if I have four arrears before placements (three is the limit to sit for placements), my faculty advisor can arrange for a test in one of those four subjects and help me clear one arrear. They have the power to do that. Hence, if a student protests against the institute or complains against any professor to anyone within the administration, they are targeted and faculty advisors make life difficult for them.”

Additionally, undergraduate students also require a letter of recommendation from their faculty advisors to apply for post graduation in any other central university within the country. Hence, in an attempt to avoid being “targeted,” students who spoke to TNM said that they hesitate to approach the wellness counsellors, and the two psychologists related to professors in particular. “We fear that if they confide in them about any professor or department related complaints, the word might spread within the teaching and non-teaching staff,” a student said. The student also added that the student body doesn’t trust the administration. PhD scholars also raised similar concerns as each of them have faculty guides. “Our PhDs are in our guides’ hands, so we cannot possibly risk anything,” a student pursuing PhD who wished to remain anonymous said.

One of the psychologists said, “I am trained and I am legally and ethically bound to maintain confidentiality. Students come to me everyday and they are comfortable with me.” When TNM asked V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, why the management has been allowing this arrangement to continue, he said, “They are professionals and they will uphold confidentiality. However, if students fear a possible breach, they can now take help from the independent network of third-party counsellors.”

Despite the counsellors persistently pledging legality and ethicality, students’ doubt persists as several students who sought therapy from the institutional counsellors allege unprofessionalism. An undergraduate student who wished to remain anonymous said that they had sought counselling from two of the clinical psychologists on campus between 2022 and 2023. However, they allege that neither of the two psychologists initiated follow-up sessions. The student added, “If they didn’t think that I needed to attend another session, they should have said that at the least. They simply said nothing about following up with them.”

TNM also spoke to a post graduate student who sought counselling in April this year, with complaints of stress following the suicides of students. Four students died by suicide within a span of 70 days (between February 13 and April 21, 2023). “The counselling psychologist’s advice for my stress-related complaints was to take a trip and come back and remain academically inactive for a couple of days. She didn’t initiate a follow-up session, and besides the session wasn’t helpful at all,” the student shared.

Furthermore, in a meeting held with councils of IITs from January 7, 2013, it was decided that for every 1,000 students, there should be one counsellor. However, there are only five institutional counsellors at present who attend to 12,000 students. Hence, students on an average alleged that they had to wait for four days for an appointment. In May 2023, IIT (Madras) tied up with Kauvery Hospital, as a part of their ‘Be Happy’ initiative, to facilitate third-party counselling sessions for students after which the waiting period for appointments were shortened.

Although the institute released a set of recommendations based on the internal committee discussions after the suicide of Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai on March 14, they seem vague, as they do not address the issues raised by the student body. For instance, the first recommendation cites the post-pandemic environment as a factor hampering the mental well-being of students.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.