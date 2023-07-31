Two Hyderabad women on morning walk killed after being hit by motorcyclist

Radhika and Balamani were on their regular morning walk in Secunderabadâ€™s Bolarum when Aditya allegedly crashed his bike into them around 5 am on July 30.

Two women were killed in Hyderabad when a speeding motorcycle hit them when they were on a morning walk in Secunderabadâ€™s Bolarum area around 5.30 am on Sunday, July 30. While Radhika (48) died on the spot, Balamani Yadav (60) reportedly succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The women, said to be friends, were heading to the Cantonment Board Park for their morning walk. The accused Aditya, a software engineer, was reportedly going to Shamirpet to attend a bike racing event when he allegedly crashed into them. Aditya was also injured and admitted to a hospital.

According to police, when they were crossing the road, the speeding Kawasaki Z 900 bike crashed into them. Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

This is the second incident in Hyderabad in the past month where women walkers have become victims of rash driving. A woman and her daughter were killed and two others were injured when a speeding car hit them in Sun City in Narsingi on July 4. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting the women walking on the road. After throwing the three walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

The person driving the car and three other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle. Police later arrested a 19-year-old student Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri who was driving the car. According to police, the student along with his three friends was heading to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday.

