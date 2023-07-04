Hyd teens on way to b’day party ram car into mom, daughter on morning walk, both die

The teenager behind the wheels lost control due to the high speed he was commuting in at around 6.11 am.

news accident

The visuals of a speeding car ramming into four people on their morning walk in the early hours of Tuesday on July 4 at Hydershakote area has shocked Hyderabad. The teenager behind the wheels lost control due to the high speed he was commuting in at around 6.11 am, hitting three women walking on the road and another person who was walking a little ahead. The two young men who were speeding their way to a birthday party ended up killing a mother-daughter duo and injuring two others grievously.

Police officials said they arrested the driver of the Honda Civic car, 19-year-old Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri, who does not have a driver's license. A student of the Avinish College, Quadri was in the car along with his friend Abdul Rehman (18). The car belonged to Rehman who had allowed Quadri to drive. Assistant Commissioner of Police, GV Ramana Goud, told TNM, “The two accused, both around 19 years of age, were heading to Moinabad as one of them was celebrating a birthday party. The driver was speeding and lost control at a road curve and rammed into the four walkers on the footpath killing two women around 6.10 am on Tuesday morning Hydershakote main road in the Narsingi area. The deceased were identified as mother and daughter- Anuradha (45) and Mamatha (25)”.The ACP ruled out any possibility of intoxication.

Two other walkers named Inthaab Khan (60) and Malavika (39) were also injured and were admitted to Apollo and Olive hospitals. According to sub-inspector Balraju from the Narsingi Police Station, Inthaab Khan's condition is critical.

According to the family members of Malavika, her condition is stable now. Malavika and her friend Anuradha would often go on morning walks together.

According to Malavika’s medico-legal report, the impact of the accident was severe and she sustained severe injuries on her chest, leg and head. Doctors have also said that she suffers from event amnesia.

Balraju said that the accused tried to escape but the police nabbed them. “We are investigating the case. We registered a case under Indian Penal code 304 r/w 109.” He added that the age of some of the accused has not been determined yet.

In a nearly similar fatal accident in 2019, a speeding car travelling on the newly-opened Biodiversity flyover in Gachibowli lost control and fell off the bridge, damaging two cars underneath the flyover killing a woman and leaving six people injured. Due to the airbags' deployment upon impact, the driver escaped with injuries. It was found that the car was moving at a speed of 104 kmph against the advised speed of 40kmph on the flyover. There has been much outrage in Hyderabad as the investigation in that case had not progressed well.