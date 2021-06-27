Two explosive-laden drones crash into Jammu air force station, two injured

Two explosives-laden drones crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions at the high security Indian Air Force station in the Jammu airport a terror attack. The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that an FIR has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after two low-intensity explosions were reported earlier today at Jammu Air Force Station. The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said.

An alert has also been sounded in Punjab's border district of Pathankot on Sunday and a tight vigil is being maintained near key installations in Pathankot, officials said. Five years ago, the Pathankot Air Force base had come under terror attack. Patrolling has been strengthened near sensitive areas in and around Pathankot and additional forces have been deployed, police said.

The aerial distance between Jammu airport and the international border is 14 km. Investigators are trying to ascertain the flight path of the two drones that crashed into the station. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said he spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal H S Arora, over the incident.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two "low-intensity explosions" were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu air force station. â€œOne caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation," it tweeted.

Officials added that Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, has been apprised about the incident. A high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said. Various probe teams including that of the IAF and National Investigation Agency reached the Air Force station.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC (air traffic control) under the IAF. Jammu Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI that there was no disruption in flight operations due to the explosions. "Flights to and from Jammu airport are operating as per schedule," he said.