Two explosions in Jammu airport’s technical area, no casualties reported

news Explosion

Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials told news agency PTI. The first blast, which took place around 1.45 am, ripped off the roof of a building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Indian Air Force. The second one was on the ground. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes, officials said. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited, a defence spokesperson said. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes.

According to reports, drones could have been used to drop the explosive devices into the Jammu airport premises. Reports also add that two IAF personnel have received minor injuries. The Air Force is likely to file an official FIR for the same. Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched to find out who planted the explosive devices on the premises.

A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said. Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.

Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area; forensic team reaches the spot



Details awaited pic.twitter.com/duWctZvCNx — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

In a statement, the IAF said that the two explosions have caused minor damage to a building.

“Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area,” the Indian Air Force tweeted.

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” the IAF added in another tweet. Further investigation is underway.

There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 27, 2021

This is a developing story

(With agency inputs)