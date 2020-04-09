Two doctors and two nurses in Andhra test positive after treating COVID-19 patient

The District Collector said that the doctors didn’t follow precautionary measures while treating the patient, especially with regard to safety gear.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Four healthcare personnel in Andhra Pradesh -- two doctors and two nurses, working in the Anantapur Government General Hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The doctors had treated a 64-year-old patient who had symptoms of COVID-19, without taking proper precautions, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said. The patient had died on April 4. After confirming that the death was caused by coronavirus, the staff were isolated and samples were collected for tests. The test reports returned positive on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, they have quarantined 20 medical staff who had come in contact with the doctors and nurses.

In an interview to TV9, Collector Gandham Chandrudu said, “The incident took place because they treated a patient with COVID-19 symptoms normally (without safety gear). We ask the doctors to consider everyone as a COVID-19 suspected patient and treat them.”

Responding to the issue, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PV Ramesh, described the incident as “unfortunate.”



“We will do everything possible to ensure such events don’t occur,” he said on Twitter.

Please, friends, this is not the time for recrimination. I sincerely regret this unfortunate accident. We will do everything possible to ensure such events don’t occur. I appeal to everyone to join hands to fight this war together. Salute to all health staff. — PV Ramesh (@RameshPV2010) April 8, 2020

On Wednesday alone, Anantapur district recorded seven new cases including the doctors and nurses. Among them, two were from Hindupur and one person was from Kalyandurg. The district so far has recorded 13 cases.

The Collector said that the two cases from Hindupur include a patient who returned from Mecca and their contact, while the patient from Kalyandurg came in contact with a COVID-19 patient from the Anantapur Government General Hospital.

As of Wednesday, the state recorded a total of 348 coronavirus cases, with 335 active cases.

The incident in the wake of the suspension of Dr Sudhakar Rao, working in the Narsipatnam area hospital, has led to the speculation that the government is not providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to its frontline workers.

Dr Sudhakar had alleged that they were made to work without being provided with N-95 masks, and simultaneously praising the Chief Minister of Telangana.



As the video went viral, after conducting a probe, the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner suspended the doctor on Wednesday, for speaking against the government.



Strongly condemning the doctor’s outburst, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dubbed the doctor as a “motivated” plant by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).



“The doctor’s video has been featured on the TDP’s website. How much must they have paid him for speaking like that?”

Read:

Two newborns named 'Corona Kumar' and 'Corona Kumari' in Andhra's Kadapa district

