Two newborns named 'Corona Kumar' and 'Corona Kumari' in Andhra's Kadapa district

The two couples decided to name their children after the novel coronavirus on the recommendation of a local doctor.

Two newborn babies, born in two different families, were named 'Corona Kumar' and 'Corona Kumari', as they were born during the time the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The incident took place in Kadapa district's Vempalli mandal, after a recommendation by a doctor at the SF Basha hospital, where the two women, identified as Ramadevi and Sasikala, delivered a girl and a boy, respectively on April 4 and April 5.

Dr Basha, who oversaw the deliveries said that both babies were healthy and said that he had recommended the names to the parents, to increase awareness on the global pandemic. He said that the parents readily agreed to the suggestion and decided to name their children after the coronavirus.

Many pointed out that it was a bizarre decision and wondered about what would happen to the children when they grow up. Some recommended that the children should have been named after the doctors who delivered them, rather than the virus. Others suggested that the children could be named after the antibodies that fight the virus.

Just last week, two families in Uttar Pradesh named their babies 'Corona' and 'Lockdown' with a hope that they would remind people about taking precautions. A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janta Curfew was named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of UP was named ''Lockdown''.

Khukhundu village residents Neeraja Devi and Pawan Prasad became parents of the baby boy. An elated Pawan, who is a farmer, told PTI, "My boy will remind everyone to take precautions against COVID-19, to save themselves and the nation."

