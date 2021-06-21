Two die, one injured in TN after explosion at illegal firecracker unit

Another explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district in February had killed 19 workers.

Two people died and another person was injured during an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Thayilpatti in Sattur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. Rescue operations are underway and the injured have been taken to the Virudhunagar government hospital. Media reports also say that three houses were damaged due to the impact of the explosion. Among the injured are Surya and Annabakkiyam. Surya (25), from Thayilpatti Artist Colony, was said to be involved in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers in his house. Annabakkiyam has been admitted to Sivakasi Government Hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters from Sattur and Vembakottai are engaged in extinguishing the fire. Vembakkottai police have registered a case and are investigating whether anyone is trapped in the rubble.

On Sunday, the National Green Tribunal directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a capacity assessment of an area in Virudhunagar where another blast at a firecracker factory in February killed 19 workers. The concept of 'carrying capacity' addresses the question of how much natural resources can be drawn from an area without the risk of degrading the environment there. The explosion occurred on February 12 when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the Director of Industrial Safety to conduct the study in three months in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Stressing on the need for reviewing such incidents at the highest level in the state, the NGT asked the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to hold a meeting with all stakeholders in a month.

"After necessary deliberations, appropriate remedial measures should be identified to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future,” the bench said. "The state pollution control board may incorporate appropriate conditions in consents, including prohibiting the use of banned chemicals, and compliance of 1989 and 1996 rules. Further, a mechanism (be put in place) to ensure taking of insurance policies covering risk to life and health of all workers and others likely to be affected by fire or other accidents," the bench said. The green panel directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to submit compliance status of directions after four months by email.

(With PTI inputs)