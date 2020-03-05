Two detained in Anna Salai crude-bomb attack, cops suspect gang rivalry

The investigators believe that the attack was a planned attempt on the lives of history-sheeters 'CD' Mani and 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji, both of whom were riding in a car on Tuesday.

Chennai police on Wednesday detained two men in connection to the Teynampet crude-bomb hurling incident that took place in the heart of the city on Tuesday. The investigators believe that the attack was a planned attempt on the lives of history-sheeters 'CD' Mani and 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji, both of whom were riding in a car on the said day. This attack could have led to a gang war, the police added.

While the “targets” narrowly escaped, shopfronts closer to the road were damaged in the attack.

According to reports, the two detained suspects, including a college student, are residents of Periya Rajapillai Thottam in T Nagar and were identified by the registration plate numbers on their bikes. CCTV visuals were helpful for the investigators to deduce that a group of eight men were following the car on Anna Salai with an intent to attack.

Police believe that further investigations will lead them to the rest of the eight-member gang that executed the attack. The two had allegedly told that cops that while the bomb was a way to bring the car to a stop, more gang members would have attacked to kill the two “targets” inside the car. Time of India reports that five special teams have been formed to nab the others.

A case was registered under Sections 3 of Explosive Substances Act and 4 of TN Public Property Act.

The incident took place on the busy Anna Salai road in the heart of Chennai around 4.00 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The CCTV visuals of the incident showed two men riding a two-wheeler close to the road’s median hurling an object towards the other side of the road as they passed. A second later, smoke erupted from the other side of the road, dangerously distracting those driving on both sides of the road.