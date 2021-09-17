Two caste killings in a week jolt Tirunelveli, security tightened

â€œAfter a lull, killings on caste lines are back in Tirunelveli. Police and government should deal with accused with an iron hand," said a government employee working in Tirunelveli.

news CRIME

After five murders, including two caste-based killings in a matter of three days, Tirunelveli district police on Friday, September 17 constituted eight special teams to maintain peace in the respective villages and in the district.

Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police, Manivannan told IANS, "Police have constituted eight special teams to bring in peace and social harmony among the people after some killings took place."

On Monday night, September 13, Sankara Subramanian (37), a caste Hindu man was beheaded allegedly by a gang. The murder is believed to be in retaliation to the killing of a man from an SC community in 2013.

The deceased's head, according to the police, was placed on the grave of Manthiram, the man who was killed in 2013.

The killing of Sankara Subramanian and the removal of his head and placing it on the grave of Manthiram on Monday night sent shock waves across the area. In retaliation on Wednesday morning, September 15 a group of alleged caste Hindu community members beheaded an SC man, Mariappan (35), and placed his head at the place where Sankara Subramanian was murdered.

Mariappan according to the police was accused in another caste killing case in 2014. Police arrested six people, including Manthiram's son, Maharaja (20) of Kothankulam in the case related to the murder of Sankara Subramanian. Eight people were arrested in the murder of Mariappan.