Two brothers, both doctors, drown in lake outside Hyderabad

Two brothers who were both doctors from Old Alwal in Telangana’s Secunderabad, died after falling into a lake outside Hyderabad. According to the Shamirpet police, the incident took place on the evening of Sunday, June 20. The deceased have been identified as Gautham (27) and Nandan (24), who were both from Suryanagar in Old Alwal.

According to the police, Nandan was a physician at a private hospital in Alwal area, while Gautham was a Homeopathic doctor who was practising in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect that the brothers went to the lake for sightseeing. Shamirpet Inspector V Sudheer Kumar told TNM that they are suspected to have accidentally fallen into the lake because of a slippery rock, and drowned. "On Sunday night, around 9 pm, Nandan’s friends lodged a missing complaint. During our investigation, we found a bag and shoes. Both of them came here (to the lake) at around 6.30 pm from their residence in Suryanagar colony on bike," he said. “It appears that one of them accidentally fell into the lake after slipping, and the other drowned while trying to save his brother,” the inspector added. A case has been registered with the police.

The police engaged the services of professional swimmers to retrieve Gautham and Nandan’s bodies from the lake on Monday morning. The postmortem was done at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, and their bodies were handed back to their families.

Earlier, in October 2020, two young boys drowned in the same lake, according to a report in The Hindu. The two were identified as Manish and Uttej, and they were both Class 10 students from Malkajgiri. The police reportedly said that the duo did not know how to swim, yet entered the lake anyway in the afternoon. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

