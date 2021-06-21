Telangana Min Harish Rao’s convoy meets with accident, no one hurt

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao was returning from Siddipet, where he had attended official programs along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

news Accident

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao escaped unhurt when his convoy of vehicles met with an accident in Siddipet district on Sunday night. Vehicles in the minister's convoy collided with each other when the security vehicle leading the convoy had to apply sudden brakes to avoid hitting some wild pigs, police said. The incident occurred near Nagula Banda in Kondapaka mandal when the minister was returning to Hyderabad from Siddipet. The cars in which the minister and his security guards were travelling suffered some damage in the collision. Harish Rao and his aides escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred when the driver of the pilot vehicle applied brakes as some wild pigs suddenly came onto the road. Harish Rao reached Hyderabad in another car. On learning about the incident, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called up the minister, who is also his nephew, and enquired about his well-being. Earlier in the day, Harish Rao, along with the Chief Minister, had attended an official programme in Siddipet. As part of his district tour, the Chief Minister inaugurated various officers including the Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Collector Complex. Harish Rao is also the TRS MLA from Siddipet Assembly constituency.

“During my return journey from Siddipet to Hyderabad, my car met with an accident near Kondapaka. I am safe. My driver and gunman suffered minor injuries. They are safe too. I request friends and well-wishers not to worry,” Harish Rao tweeted on June 21 night.

Earlier this month, on June 9, a young man attempted to kill himself by jumping in the way of Harish Rao’s vehicle outside Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office. The incident took place shortly before a cabinet meeting that KCR had called to take a decision about the lockdown in the state. The young man, along with his brother, had reportedly taken the step alleging that the police did not pay attention to their complaints in a civil dispute case.

With IANS inputs

Also read:

KTR seeks vaccine testing lab in Hyderabad to expedite production

Dalit activists question Telangana govt move to sell public lands to raise revenue