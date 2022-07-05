Two arrested for brutal murder of vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji in Karnataka

The CCTV visuals of the crime showed that the vaastu expert was stabbed at least 30-40 times by the two men, even as onlookers tried to intervene.

news Crime

The two assailants who stabbed vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi to death in Hubballi in Karnataka have been arrested from Belagavi district. The two men have been identified as Mahantesh and Manjunath, who are said to be former employees of the vaastu expert. The two men had attacked Angadi on Tuesday, July 5, in a hotel lobby in full public view, and the murder was caught on CCTV.

Visuals showed the two men approaching Chandrashekhar Angadi, who was popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, seeking his blessings, and then brutally stabbing him multiple times and fleeing the spot. The police immediately launched an investigation into the murder, and tracked their phone network. The police apprehended a white car in which the two accused men were trying to flee, and arrested them from near Ramadurga in Belagavi district, the Ramadurga police commissioner confirmed to TNM. The two are now being taken to Hubballi for further investigation. The commissioner further told TNM that the motive of the murder has not been established yet and further probe is underway. However, some local media reports suggest that the murder was over a commercial dispute which has been going on for the past several years.

The CCTV visuals of the attack has sent shockwaves across the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the murder a heinous crime and promised the harshest of the punishments against the accused. The Chief Minister has instructed the Hubballi police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder.

Chandrashekhar Guruji had been staying at the President Hotel in Hubballi when the two men approached him around 12.30 pm on July 5, and stabbed him to death. The CCTV visuals from the hotel lobby show that the expert was stabbed at least 30-40 times, even as onlookers tried to intervene. Profusely bleeding, Angadi was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to serious injuries.

Chandrashekhar Guruji was a popular expert on vaastu and hosted a show, Sarala Vaastu, which was telecast through his website. Chandrashekhar Guruji was from Bagalkote and had been staying at the Hubballi hotel for the past few days. Angadi had four siblings, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.