Karnataka vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death, murder caught on CCTV

CCTV visuals show that two men approached the Vaastu expert in the lobby of a private hotel where he was seated, sought his blessings, and then began to stab him.

A popular Vaastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was on Tuesday, July 5, stabbed to death by two assailants in full public view at a hotel lobby in Karnataka’s Hubbali. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV, and the visuals show that the two men approached the Vaastu expert in the lobby of a private hotel where he was seated, sought his blessings, and began to stab him.

The two men had approached Angadi claiming to be his followers, and then suddenly began to stab him. Angadi tries to escape, but he is seen falling to the ground, bleeding profusely. The two men do not stop, and continue to stab him. People who were seated around the lobby got up and tried to stop the two men, but they threaten the passers-by, seemingly telling them to stay away. They stab him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

A seriously injured Angadi succumbed to injuries, and his body has been sent for post-mortem to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubbali. The police have launched an investigation to find out the motive of the murder.

Chandrashekhar Guruji was from Bagalkot and had been staying at the Hubbali hotel for the past few days. The police told the media that a case has been registered and an ACP rank officer will probe the case

“He has been staying at the President Hotel. Someone called him and asked him to come downstairs to the lobby. Then the two men came to take his blessings and assaulted him with knives. We shifted him to the hospital but he succumbed there due to serious injuries. A case has been registered and we have taken the case seriously. An ACP rank officer will probe the case. We have formed teams to nab the accused and we will take them into custody soon,” Labhuram, Commissioner of Police, Dharwad, told the police.