Twitter trend calls for resignation of Karnataka Home Min over alleged assault of CRPF jawan

While state police chief has called for an enquiry, Belgavi SP had earlier denied any wrongdoing by local police.

Almost a week since the controversy surrounding the arrest and alleged assault of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan by police personnel in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, many have called for the resignation of state Home Minister Basavraj Bommai.

The Twitter trend #ResignHMBommai was started by supporters of the BJP even though the state government is ruled by the BJP itself led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Some of them also called for the suspension of Belagavi Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi.

Among those who demanded the resignation of Basavaraj Bommai included columnist and Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarthy Sulibele who is a 'known admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

Reacting to a media report speculating that the state government will withdraw the case, Sulibel tweeted, “Sorry CM of Karnataka after this kind of brutal assault withdrawing the case is definitely not enough. Take resignation of HM or suspend SP, Belagavi. #ResignHMBommai or act now.”

He also posted a photo of the hip of the CRPF personnel showing injury marks allegedly as a result of the police assault.

Sorry @CMofKarnataka after this kind of brutal assault withdrawing the case is definitely not enough. Take resignation of HM or suspend SP, Belagavi.#ResignHMBommai or act now.. pic.twitter.com/NbmS5JFuDL — Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) April 29, 2020

A cobra commando is beaten up by Belagavi police like this, is this the way to treat Soldiers? Karnataka HM must resign..!!#ResignHMBommai@publictvnews @republic @tv9kannada @powertvnews pic.twitter.com/M6roVcZBBO — Abhilash Somenahalli (@abhilashsg7) April 29, 2020

Background

The constable attached with Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (Cobra) unit of the CRPF was arrested on April 23 for allegedly defying COVID-19 lockdown norms. He was released on bail on Tuesday.

The incident of him being handcuffed and being tied to the grill of a window had been circulated widely prompting the chief of the CRPF to write to the Karnataka police. A clip where some police constables are purportedly seen hitting the jawan with sticks had also gone viral in the meantime.

Following this, Praveen Sood, the head of the police department in Karnataka had ordered an inquiry into the incident to be carried out by IGP (inspector General of Police) Belagavi range.

State police version

Despite the controversy, speaking to reporters on Monday, SP Laxman Nimbargi denied any wrongdoing by the district police and said that only a partial clip was doing the rounds suggesting a wrong version of the events.

He said the CRPF constable was attacked only after he had overpowered the two state police constables.