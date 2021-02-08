Residents living close to the Turahalli forest area in Bengaluru are locked in a tussle with the Karnataka government over its plans to build a tree park in the forest. But amid this opposition, another group says that they are open to exploring the state government's plans. This group, which comprises adventure enthusiasts including cyclists and rock climbers, say that they frequented the forest area in southern Bengaluru for the last 20 years until 2019, when the forest was fenced and entry was restricted.

Last week, Sanjay Mohan, Senior IFS officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) told TNM that excavators were clearing lantana and thorny bushes to kickstart the construction of the proposed tree park along the lines of 132 other tree parks built in Karnataka. Tree parks are unlike horticulture parks and are established near cities for residents to experience nature and indulge in activities like cycling, yoga and meditation.

A section of residents living near the forest are opposed to the 400-acre tree park, which would involve the construction of a walking track and benches for people to sit on. They urged the state government to leave the Turahalli forest area untouched and instead develop the existing 35-acre tree park near the same area.

Residents and conservationists in the area raised alarm about the presence of excavators, and questioned forest authorities about the clearances taken and the work orders issued for the proposed project. They also said that the forest is a nesting ground for peacocks and is home to over 120 species of birds, more than 29 species of butterflies and many species of small mammals, reptiles, amphibians, bees and wasps. The residents are against any activity taking place in the forest area.

However, others in Bengaluru, including those who have frequented the forest for the last 20 years, say that they are open to the development of the 400-acre tree park 'to a certain extent'. "This issue is nuanced and there are groups that want controlled access to the forest areas. This is a community in Bengaluru which used to regularly hike, climb and cycle here and this stopped in 2019 when the forest department restricted entry into the forest area," said Sohan Pavuluri, who has been climbing at Turahalli for over 10 years.

The cycling and climbing activities in Turahalli reduced in 2019, even though the forest department later clarified that there was no ban on entry. But in this time, significant developments took place including the fencing of the forest area. The entry into the forest was debated, and adventure enthusiasts said they were in discussions with local residents and conservationists along with the forest department. "But our voices were drowned out even though climbers have been doing clean-ups in Turahalli for over 20 years. Since 2019, adventure enthusiasts have gradually reduced hiking and climbing in Turahalli," added Sohan.

The adventurists said that forest officials have stopped climbers and cyclists from entering the forest for the last two years. "We watched the apartments come up near the edge of the forest around 2014 and 2015 but before that happened, we would hold clean-ups at Turahalli forest," said Preetham, a cycling enthusiast in Bengaluru. "My contention is that the nature here, the leopards and peacocks here, were disturbed when apartments were built on the edge of the forest. Now, the same residents cannot turn into the guardians of the forest and block access to it," said Dipayan Kanjilal, a climber and cyclist who regularly traversed Turahalli in the past.

He pointed to the Avalahalli tree park near Hesaraghatta outside Bengaluru, as an example of how controlled access to nature can work.

Sohan added that the Turahalli forest area is an urban forest with rocks of various sizes. "Most rocks mean so much to climbers that they have their own names," Sohan explains. The area used to be a training ground for rough terrain expeditions and mountain biking. "The state government should definitely not take up any work without clearances but the idea of allowing controlled entry into the forest should be discussed," he added.

Residents stated that there is currently no detailed project report (DPR) in public domain for the proposed tree park and have held multiple meetings with the forest department over the issue. They are planning fresh protests this month asking the state government to withdraw its plans.

Speaking to TNM on the residents' opposition this week, PCCF Sanjay Mohan indicated that the plan for the tree park may change. Forest Minister Arvind Limbaballi and Minister of Cooperation ST Somashekar will soon hold a meeting with the residents to discuss the tree park. "If the people are not willing to accept it, the plan can be changed. The MLA and the forest minister will hold a meeting to discuss the concerns about the tree park and a decision will be taken," Sanjay Mohan told TNM.The adventure groups have expressed interest in being a part of this meeting as well.