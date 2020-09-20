TTE arrested for filming woman in restroom during train journey in TN

The TTE's phone was found to have several other such videos of women using the restroom.

news Crime

A railway ticket examiner was arrested by the railway police after he was caught filming a woman passenger while she was using the restroom during the journey, according to a report on TOI. The 26-year-old TTE is alleged to have used his mobile phone to record women inside the restroom by placing the camera near the windowpane of the restroom, the paper reports.

According to media reports, the Arakonnam police have booked the man under IPC sections 354-C (voyeurism) and 354-D (stalking), Section 4 (Penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and sections 66-B (punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen communication device) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The incident is reported to have happened when the woman, studying in a private engineering college in Coimbatore, was travelling to Chennai. On Thursday morning, when she went to the restroom to relieve herself, she noticed that someone was recording her from the window.

Shocked by it, she immediately rushed out the restroom and alerted other passengers. They confronted the TTE and forcibly took his phone from him, media reports state. The phone was found to have several other such videos of women using the restroom. He is alleged to have stood by the footboard of moving trains and recorded women inside restrooms by placing the camera near the window. The man has been identified as S Meganathan from Sooramangalam in Salem city.

The woman filed a complaint with the railway police in the next station. He was arrested and has been taken into judicial custody.