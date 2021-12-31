TSRTC to ply buses in Hyderabad on New Year's Eve till 3 am: Details

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar announced the routes via which the special buses will run.

news Transport

The Telangana government on Thursday, December 30, announced that the timings of Metro Express buses in Hyderabad will be extended on the night of December 31. The move aims to prevent accidents due to drunk driving and to help ease the movement of the public, since there is no night curfew in the state. The announcement was made by Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), IPS officer VC Sajjanar.

In the upwards journey towards nodal bus stops, the Metro Express buses will operate from 7.30 pm to 9 pm, Sajjanar said. For return journeys, the buses will ply between 12.30 am and 3 am. Commuters can avail the service at a flat fare of Rs 100 for one way. On other days, the buses ply until 10 pm.

The bus routes for the special service are: Secunderabad to Medchal, Secunderabad to Shamirpet, Uppal to Kondapur, Dilsukhnagar to Lingampally, Mehdipatnam to Shilparamam, Koti to Ramoji and Mount Opera, Koti to Ocean Park, Lingampally to Tank Bund, Dilsukhnagar to Tank Bund, Medchal to Tank Bund, Mehdipatnam to Shankarpally, Wipro Circle to Mythrivanam, Koti to Kondapur via Journalist Colony, Durgam Cheruvu and IKEA, and Lingampally to Secunderabad.

On Thursday, the Hyderabad police also issued traffic advisories in light of New Yearâ€™s celebrations in the city. traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from 10 pm to 2 am on the night of December 31. Further, all flyovers in the city except Begumpet flyover will be closed for traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 am on January 1. The police have issued alternate routes for public use on New Yearâ€™s Eve. Read details about the traffic diversions here: Hyderabad's ORR, Tank Bund to be closed on NYE: Full list of traffic restrictions