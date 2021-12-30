Hyderabad's ORR, Tank Bund to be closed on NYE: Full list of traffic restrictions

Several roads and flyovers will remain closed under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerate limits.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad police have issued traffic advisories in view of New Yearâ€™s Eve celebrations in the city. According to the advisory issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from 10 pm to 2 am on the night of December 31. Restaurants and pubs have been permitted to remain open till 1 am, while only allowing guests who are double vaccinated.

All the flyovers in the city except Begumpet flyover will be closed for traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 am on January 1.

Owing to traffic restrictions around Hussain Sagar, the public have been asked to take the following alternate routes.

1. Vehicular traffic coming from the V.V. Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the V.V. Statue towards Khairatabad and Rajbhavan Road.

2. Vehicular traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Tally Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

3. Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty Jn. will not be allowed towards Upper Tankbund, hence commuters should take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, and other alternate roads.

4. Vehicular traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, Lakdikapul.

5. The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic.

6. Vehicular traffic coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.

7. Vehicular traffic coming from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn and Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads.

Cyberabad

According to the advisory issued by the Cyberabad Traffic Police, the following roads will remain closed on New Yearâ€™s Eve.

- The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

- The PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except for the vehicles bound towards the Airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

- The following flyovers will be totally closed for all vehicular and pedestrian movement from 11 pm to 5 am:

1. Cyber towers flyover

2. Gachibowli flyover

3. Bio-diversity flyovers 1 and 2

4. Mind space flyover

5. Forum Mall-JNTU Flyover

6. Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

7. Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar)

Rachakonda

Rachakonda Traffic Police have said that New Year events and celebrations are restricted in hotels, bars, pubs, and other public places under Rachakonda limits, advising the public to restrict their movement. As per their traffic advisory:

> ORR will be kept closed for Light Motor Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles from 11 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1 in view of the safety of road users. Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles will be allowed however.

Bonafide passengers traveling to the Airport on light motor vehicles will be allowed on ORR subject to production of tickets.

Kamineni Flyover, LB Nagar Flyover, LB Nagar Underpass, Chinthalkunta underpass, and Sagar Ring Road Flyover one side from L.B.Nagar to Manda Mallamma will be kept closed for Light Motor Vehicles, Two-wheelers, and Passenger Vehicles from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022 in view of safety of road users, while Sagar Ring road flyover from Manda Mallamma to LB Nagar side will be opened, as there was another flyover work is under progress. Medium and heavy goods vehicles will be allowed.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have said that extensive checks will be undertaken to curb drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, speeding, and other traffic violations.