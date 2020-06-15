TRS MLA from Nizamabad Rural in Telangana tests positive for coronavirus

MLA Bajireddy Govardhan had participated in various programmes in his constituency, which more than 100 people including TRS leaders and officials had attended.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A second legislator of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has tested positive for coronavirus.

64-year-old Bajireddy Govarardhan, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Nizamabad Rural has become the second MLA in the state to be infected with COVID-19, a day after Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy tested positive.

The MLA was unwell for the last four days and he, along with his wife, underwent a COVID-19 test on Saturday. The report, which came on Sunday, showed him positive while his wife tested negative. The MLA has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

He had participated in various programmes in his constituency on Saturday. More than 100 people including TRS leaders and officials had attended the programmes.

Govardhan had also reportedly met with Muthireddy recently, which was one of the other reasons that he underwent a test.

After the MLA tested positive, his family members and aides were sent to quarantine.

It was also reported that the MLA recently participated in an inaugural ceremony of double bedroom houses in Dichpally mandal, wherein dozens of other people were also present including local TRS party leaders.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, after TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad, his wife, driver, gunman and cook were found infected by the virus on Friday.

The legislator had visited his constituency on June 2 to attend Telangana formation day celebrations and again on June 5 to participate in another programme.

Finance Minister Harish Rao on Saturday went into self-quarantine after his personal assistant in his constituency Siddipet tested positive. Though the minister and 17 other of his contacts tested negative, he went into self-quarantine at his house as a precautionary measure.

Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Anitha Ramachandran also went into self-quarantine after the persons they met tested positive for the coronavirus.

IANS inputs

Read:

Brother of journo who died of COVID-19 in Hydâ€™s Gandhi Hospital files police complaint

COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad ESIC hospital: Staff allege many violated quarantine