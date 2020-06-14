Brother of journo who died of COVID-19 in Hyd’s Gandhi Hospital files police complaint

Sainath’s complaint alleges that negligence by on-duty doctors at Gandhi Hospital claimed his brother Manoj’s life.

A week after the death of Telugu news channel journalist Manoj Kumar due to COVID-19 exposed alleged irregularities in the treatment of patients at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital, his brother Sainath has lodged a complaint with the Chilkalguda police.



Sainath, who was also treated for the disease in Gandhi Hospital along with his brother, lodged the complaint alleging that negligence by on-duty doctors in the hospital claimed his brother Manoj's life.



Speaking to TNM, Sainath, who is in home quarantine and under medical observation, said, “After being admitted in the ward, he was barely attended to. From June 4 midnight, he complained of severe pain and breathing complications. He was neither given an oxygen cylinder nor taken to ICU.”



He further added, “Since I was in the same ward, I raised the matter but they did not shift him to the ICU despite instructions by a senior doctor. They said they don’t have enough beds in the ICU nor oxygen cylinders.”



“I was helpless as he cried for help and care, if the doctors were responsible enough this would not have happened. That is why I have lodged a complaint demanding action against those responsible,” he said.



Manoj died on June 7. His conversation over WhatsApp with Sainath before his death showed the alleged negligence at the hospital. Manoj told Sainath that he was not being treated properly and asked if they should shift to a private hospital.

Manoj’s brother wants all the doctors who were supposed to look after his brother in the specific ward to be booked for negligence causing death.



The Chilakalaguda police are yet to register a case as per the complaint lodged on behalf of Sainath, given the “complications” involved in the issue.

Speaking to TNM, Station House Officer (SHO) Chilakalaguda AC Balanagi Reddy said, “We have received the complaint which alleges negligence on part of the on-duty doctors. We have written to higher officials seeking legal opinion in the matter. Further action will be taken as soon as we hear from the higher officials.”

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 179 cases while adjoining Medchal and Ranga Reddy – which include parts of Secunderabad and Cyberabad – together reported 25 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has reported 4,737 cases in total, with 182 deaths and 2,352 discharges.