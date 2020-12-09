TRS MLA booked under SC ST atrocities act for allegedly threatening a journalist

MLA allegedly threatened the Journalist after his name was mentioned in a report on encroachments in Patancheruvu National Highway.

Patancheruvu legislator G Mahipal Reddy from the ruling TRS party was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after the MLA had allegedly threatened a local journalist Santhosh for writing reports on land grabbings and mentioning the MLA’s name in the copy. Patancheruvu is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad city and falls under Sangareddy district.

According to sources, following a complaint from the journalist at the Ameenpur police station in Sangareddy district, the MLA was booked by the police. A case was registered under sections 109 (Bribe) ,448 (Trespass), 504 (Insult), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and was also booked under SC ST POA (Prevention of Atrocities) ACT 2015.

An audio clip of an alleged conversation between the journalist and the MLA was also widely circulated in the social media groups. In the audio clipping, the voice purported to be that of the MLA was heard threatening the journalist of breaking his legs and hands for mentioning his name in the report. The MLA is reportedly also heard saying he is not afraid even if complaints are lodged with the DGP or any police authority.

Another GEM from TRS MLAs



Patancheru MLA threatened a journalist to chop off his limbs for writing against his land grabbing



He challenged the journalist to record his threatening conversation & submit it to any police of highest authority in the state@AmitShah @AmitShahOffice pic.twitter.com/mNahBVs6VW December 9, 2020

Apart from the threat, the MLA has also allegedly hurled abuses against the journalist about his caste because of which the SC ST atrocities case was also booked.

Speaking to the media, Santhosh said that he works in a local telugu news paper. “I have written a series of reports on encroachments on the Patancheruvu national highway. Then the MLA called and threatened me to meet him and told that he would break my legs and hands.”

He further added that “The MLA also sent his TRS party cadre to my home, where construction is going on and have threatened the construction labourers and sent them away. The MLA told me that he would destroy my house. I request strict action should be taken on the MLA Mahipal Reddy for threatening me for doing my duty."

