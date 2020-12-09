Telangana Minister Malla Reddy and his son booked by police for alleged land grab

The minister and his son were booked for criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

news Crime

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy were booked by the police, following a land grabbing complaint filed by Ponnaboina Shyamala Devi. According to reports, the minister was booked under IPC (Indian Penal Code) Section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) by the Dundigal police.

According to a Hans India report, P Shyamala Devi filed a complaint at the Dundigal police station that Minister Malla Reddy and his son and others have grabbed her 20 'guntas' of land (1/40th of the acre) and are trying to grab more. According to reports, the 2.13 acres of land at Suraram Village was registered in the name of P Padmavathi, mother of Shyamala Devi. The said land is located between two hospitals, which are 'owned' by the minister. It was stated that there have been forced proposals to her by the minister to sell her land, however when she refused, her land was allegedly forcibly taken and a compound wall was constructed.

Meanwhile, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, the woman alleged that she is being threatened by the Minister and his people. She also alleged that she is being intimidated by them as they keep visiting her house and warn her of dire consequences. The report adds that Shyamala Devi's mother and sister have passed away following which she has become the sole owner of the land and is now facing threats from the minister.

According to reports, the issue has been going on since February this year, but the police closed the complaint then stating that it was a false one. However, the woman approached the High Court and filed a writ petition, after which the case was reopened.