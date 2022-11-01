TRS, BJP workers clash with sticks and stones as Munugode bye-poll campaign ends

Both groups allegedly attacked each other at Palivela, when leaders of both parties were campaigning.

Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clashed on Tuesday, November 1, in Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency where a bye-election is scheduled on Thursday, November 3. Few workers of both parties were injured in the incident that occurred at Palivela when leaders of both parties were busy campaigning. Some TRS supporters who were on their way to attend a roadshow by Minister KT Rama Rao ran into the convoy of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender who was campaigning in Palivela. Both groups allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks. Police intervened to disperse the clashing groups.

Both parties blamed each other for the attack. Eatala, who was earlier with TRS, alleged that ruling party workers attacked him when he along with his wife came to the village to have lunch with the local residents. He alleged that two MLAs of the ruling TRS and two Zilla Parishad chairpersons were behind the attack. The former minister claimed that 30 people including his security personnel and personal assistant were injured. He said 10-15 vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

BJP's publicity vehicle was also damaged in the attack. The BJP MLA claimed the BJP cadres acted with restraint. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy also condemned the attack by TRS supporters. He said the TRS was resorting to physical attacks from fear of losing the bye-election. He claimed that despite the violence by the TRS, the BJP would win the Assembly bye-election.

Meanwhile, TRS blamed BJP for the attack. State Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao said since TRS enjoyed people's support, BJP had become desperate. He urged the party cadres to act with restraint in view of the polling.

