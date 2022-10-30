Ahead of Munugode bye-poll, street play mocks JP Nadda for failing to build hospital

In 2016, BJP national president JP Nadda had promised to set up a 300-bed capacity hospital that would help victims of fluorosis. However, he is yet to keep the promise.

The TRS party on Saturday, October 29, shared the video of a street play held in the poll-bound Munugode constituency, mocking BJP national president JP Nadda for failing to live up to his promise of building a hospital equipped with 300 beds in the region severely affected by fluorosis. The play was organised in Marriguda, the same place where the promised hospital was to be established. The TRS however claimed that the play was organised by the “people” of the constituency and did not take the responsibility of it.

In the play, a person playing the character of JP Nadda arrives from Delhi to inaugurate the hospital named ‘JP Nadda Uthiuthi hospital’, which translates to JP Nadda fake hospital. He arrives in a car with the number ‘420’ - indicating that he is a cheater. In the fake hospital, the patients are BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay, Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender, Raja Singh, and BJP MLA candidate in Munugode, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who have faked an injury to gain public sympathy. The play invokes the Delhi (outsider) vs Telangana sentiment, and by the end, the residents of Munugode chase the BJP leaders away with slogans of Jai Telangana.

While visiting Munugode region in 2016, JP Nadda had announced plans to build a 300-bed facility hospital in Marriguda and a fluoride research centre in Choutuppal, besides providing special assistance to fluoride victims. The TRS has accused the BJP national president of not even fulfilling one of these promises.

Earlier too, Nadda was attacked in a similar manner, where unidentified persons had symbolically buried his effigy in a grave in Choutuppal. Several BJP Ministers like Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri and others had strongly condemned the incident and sought an apology from the TRS for ‘stooping low’. However, the TRS claimed that it had no role in the political stunt.

While BJP spokesperson NV Subhash claimed that the TRS government did not cooperate and turned a blind eye to its request to establish a Fluoride Research Institute, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the state government had allocated 8.2 acres of land in Choutappal for setting up the research centre.

Meanwhile, JP Nadda’s visit to Munugode on Monday, October 31, reportedly stands cancelled. The BJP national president was supposed to address a public gathering ahead of the Munugode bye-election on November 3. However, the police reportedly declined permission for the meeting as several political rallies have been planned for the day.

The bye-election is witnessing a no-holds-barred contest between the TRS and BJP, particularly after the TRS government arrested three persons allegedly associated with the BJP for trying to lure their MLAs with Rs 100 crore cash and contracts.