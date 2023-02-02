Trisha set to share screen with Vijay after 14 years, will join cast of Thalapathy 67

news Kollywood

In a welcome announcement for fans, Trisha is set to join the cast of Vijay’s next movie, which is directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, the actors are set to share the screen after 14 years. The announcement was made on the producer Studio Seven’s Twitter account with a video that included clips from their previous movies.

A tweet posted by Seven Studio on Wednesday, February 1, said, “Vantom, neenga keta update oda [Here we are, with the update you asked for]. After 14 years, get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again.” Some of the popular movies the duo have starred in include Ghilli, Tirupachi, and Aadhi to name a few. Vijay and Trisha were last seen together in Kuruvi which released in 2008.

Other notable cast members for Thalapathy 67 include Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan director Mysskin. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the film. He has composed music for movies starring Vijay including Master, Beast and Kaththi. Manoj Paramahansa will be the cinematographer. Dinesh Kumar is the choreographer for the movie. Speaking to the media during an event, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said that more updates on the movie can be expected on February 1, 2 and 3.

The upcoming movie will be the second time Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay will be joining hands after Master which was released in 2021. Reports said that the shooting for the movie started on January 2.