Trichy Suriya Siva quits TN BJP, asks Annamalai to replace Kesava Vinayagam

This is the second political outfit, Suriya, son of Trichy Siva, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Rajya Sabha MP, has quit within a span of seven months.

news Politics

Two weeks after he was suspended from the party post over an abusive phone conversation with Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority wing head Daisy Saran, Suriya Siva quit the party on Tuesday, December 6.

In a series of tweets, Suriya, who was the general secretary of OBC Morcha, thanked Annamalai and called his experience with the party "sweet". "You (Annamalai) are the treasure to the party and BJP will reach the two figure target in the upcoming elections. To ensure the success of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Kesava Vinayagam, the party's state organisation general secretary, should be replaced. Else, the party will remain the same in this state as how it used to be in the past. I will end my relationship with this party today," he tweeted.

This is the second political outfit Suriya has quit within a span of seven months. Suriya, son of Trichy Siva, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Rajya Sabha MP, had quit DMK in May and joined BJP. While quitting DMK, he said the party was not for Tamils anymore and it has no place for “committed and true workers”. “I feel that irrespective of caste and community, every person is given due recognition in BJP and has a bright future in state politics,” he said during his induction to the BJP on May 8. He was appointed as the state general secretary of OBC Morcha.

After his suspension from BJP, K Annamalai, the party’s state president, had asked him to continue as a party worker. In the leaked audio clip of the conversation between him and Daisy Saran, Suriya is heard issuing threats and abusive language against the latter. He is also heard intimidating Daisy with sexual violence and death threats.