Trichy Special Sub Inspector murdered while apprehending goat thieves

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore and a government job for SSI Bhoominathanâ€™s family.

news Crime

A Special Sub Inspector was murdered in cold blood by two unidentified men on the outskirts of Tamil Naduâ€™s Trichy in the wee hours of Sunday, November 21. The deceased has been identified as SSI S Boominathan, who served under Trichy Rural Police. Stationed in the Navalpat Police Station, Bhoominathan was doing night rounds in Poolangudi Colony on the outskirts of the city when he found two men stealing a goat and fleeing on a bike. It was while he was chasing the accused on his motorcycle that he was hacked to death by them.

According to reports, the chase ended between 2.30 and 3 am on Sunday and Bhoominathan intercepted the accused men near the Trichy-Pudukottai National Highway, at a place called Pallathupatti which falls under the jurisdiction of the Keeranur police station. However, while Bhoominathan was trying to contact the police station, the two men took out sharp weapons, including knives, and stabbed the officer on the head and fled the scene. Bhoominathan was killed on the spot.

According to police documents, the SSI passed away near the Pallathupatti Railway Underground bridge at 3 am. On receiving the update, G Karthikeyan IPS, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, and V Saravana Sundar IPS, Deputy Inspector of Police, Trichy Range, rushed to the spot.

Investigations are now being handled by the Keeranur police. While the accused men are still absconding, four special police teams have been formed to hunt them down. Bhoominathan is survived by his wife Kavitha and a 21-year-old son. His body was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Government General Hospital for an autopsy.

Following the officerâ€™s death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to his immediate family. A letter tweeted by the CM adds that one member of the deceased officerâ€™s family will also be offered a government job.