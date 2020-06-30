Trichy DIG removes 80 cops for behavioural issues, to be re-inducted after training

This comes after the police brutality in Sathankulam came to light, in which six policemen have been suspended and two have been transferred so far.

news Police

In what can be considered as a direct impact of the Sathankulam police brutality case, 80 police personnel serving in the Trichy range of Tamil Nadu police have been removed for want of ‘interpersonal skills’. They have been ordered to undergo training for behavioural correction to improve the way they interact with the public.

Posting on his Facebook page, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Trichy Range) V Balakrishnan said that the 80 policemen will be gradually re-inducted into regular duties after the training is completed. “We are removing 80 police personnel in Trichy police range who need behavioural correction to improve their interpersonal skills. They are taken off the duties involving direct public contact as their track record in that aspect is found wanting,” the post read.

Speaking to TNM, V Balakrishnan said that the names of the policemen were finalised based on prior records and tip-offs from senior officers and special branch officers and includes personnel till the rank of ADSP (Addl. District Superintendent of Police). “We are in the process of designing the course now and the training will mostly last for a month. We are consulting with a psychologist for structuring the course,” he added.

The Trichy range in Tamil Nadu police consists of five districts -- Trichy, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur. The decision to review the records and gather inputs on policemen with problematic behaviour was taken to avoid repeat of another incident like the Sathankulam brutality, according to sources from within the department.

In Sathankulam, after the police brutality came to light from eyewitness accounts, six policemen were suspended -- two sub-inspectors, one inspector and three policemen. Two police officers, namely the Additional SP and the Deputy SP, have been transferred to the waiting list. Apart from this, the SP has transferred 26 policemen who worked in the station and appointed 26 new personnel to the station as of Monday.