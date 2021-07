Tribunal needed to resolve Markandeya river dispute with Karnataka: TN Min

The TN government has been opposing a dam being constructed by Karnataka stating that it would affect irrigation and drinking water needs of six districts including Krishnagiri.

If a new dam is constructed by Karnataka across river Markandeya, then irrigation for about 870 hectares in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district would be affected, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said on Saturday. Therefore, Tamil Nadu would continue to urge the Union government to set up a tribunal and the issue would be resolved through the proposed body, he added. In a statement, the minister said that appropriate steps would be taken by Tamil Nadu government to uphold the rights of the state and protect the interests of farmers and people who depend on the Markandeya river. Referring to news reports in some dailies about Karnataka completing construction of a dam across Markandeya river, Durai Murugan said Tamil Nadu government had opposed this project of the neighbouring state all along and approached the Supreme Court in 2018. Due to this dam, irrigation for 870 hectares in Krishnagiri taluk of Tamil Nadu would be affected, he said.

While Karnataka had said in 2019 that the 0.5 Thousand Million Cubic Feet capacity reservoir was almost completed, the apex court had in its judgment that year favoured setting up a tribunal to resolve the dispute. The Tamil Nadu government had over the years prevailed upon the Union government to constitute it and even last month, the Union government was requested by the state to set up the tribunal expeditiously. "Tamil Nadu government will continue to urge the Union government to quickly set up the tribunal. The dispute will be resolved through the tribunal," he said.

Markandeya River is a tributary of Pennaiyar that originates in Karnataka and enters Tamil Nadu in Krishnagiri district. Karnataka had maintained that the dam near Yargol village in Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district was for drinking water purposes and groundwater replenishment. The TN government, farmers and parties have been opposing the dam as it would affect irrigation and drinking water needs of six districts including Krishnagiri.