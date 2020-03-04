Trial court asks CID to make a list of rape accused Nithyananda's properties

The trial court in Karnataka hearing the rape case against controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to procure details of properties belonging to him within two weeks.

In addition, the CID has been asked by the Third Additional District and Sessions Court in Ramanagara to list properties owned by the second accused (A2)— Gopal Sheelum Reddy aka (also known as) Nithya Bhaktananda and that of the ashrams run by Nithyananda as well.

This development came as part of the trial proceedings on Wednesday after the Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday directed the trial court to make every effort to ensure the presence of prime accused Nithyananda and A2 in the next hearing on March 23.

Nithyananda has been skipping trial since the day of framing of charges in mid-2018. The rape-accused had also successfully delayed the trial proceedings by approaching various courts and meanwhile, left the country illegally. Currently, a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) against him as he is suspected to be in Belize.

Incidentally, on Wednesday’s hearing, none of the six accused were present, the trial court also ordered the presence of A3 to A6 on the next date of hearing.

Taking note of the Supreme Court’s order, the trial court also cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against the whistleblower in the case.

Nithyananda is facing trial for allegedly raping one of his disciples. He is being tried under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy).

He has recently made news for being accused in a child abduction case in Gujarat based on which the Gujarat High Court had asked the police to approach the Interpol.