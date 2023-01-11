Treating everyone to biryani: Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj on Golden Globe win

Rahul Sipligunj sang Naatu Naatu along with Kaala Bhairava, and the lyrics were written by Chandrabose.

Playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is over the moon after ‘Naatu Naatu’, the wildly popular RRR song that he sang along with singer and music composer Kaala Bhairava, bagged the best original song trophy at the Golden Globes. MM Keeravani, the music composer of RRR, received the prestigious award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10. Rahul Sipligunj, who is 33, said he is kickstarting the celebrations by treating everyone coming to his house with the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

“‘Naatu Naatu' has received a Golden Globe Award. I feel happy and emotional, it makes me think about my past journey," he told PTI. The singer credits the film's stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for making ‘Naatu Naatu’ a sensation in the SS Rajamouli-directed period drama with their enthusiastic dance moves.

"I am thankful to Prem Rakshit master (choreographer), Jr NTR Sir and Ram Charan Sir. The movie became large scale and people made it a huge sensation and a huge hit. Another good thing is the 'hook step’ of the song which became viral in India as well as globally. For people who are coming to my house, I will treat them with Hyderabadi biryani. That's how I want to start my celebration,” told Rahul Sipligunj.

Sipligunj started as an independent singer before he was noticed by MM Keeravaani, who gave him chance to be a part of his team and grow as a singer in films such as Dammu, Shirdi Sai Baba, Eega and Maryada Ramanna. His other major hits are ‘Bombhaat’, ‘Pedda Puli’, ‘Chal Mohan Ranga’, and ‘Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana’ among many others. The young singer has singing credits in over 50 films. He is also the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in 2019.

After ‘Naatu Naatu’ received the Golden Globe, all eyes are on the Oscars where the song is among the 15 nominations in the best song category.