A look at RRR composer Keeravani, as 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe

Keeravani said he is happy to share the excitement with his wife Sri Valli and credited his cousin and director Rajamouli for the win in his acceptance speech.

Flix Golden Globe Awards

It was a prestigious moment for Indian cinema as the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR won the Golden Globe award for the ‘Best Original Song in a Motion Picture’.

Accepting the honour, the film’s music director MM Keeravani said, “I am overwhelmed with this great moment. I am happy to share this excitement with my wife. It has been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else but not to me. I was planning to not say those words when I receive an award like this. But I am sorry, because I am going to repeat the tradition. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli, my brother and director of the movie, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support.”

Keeravani also thanked the song’s choreographer Prem Rakshit. “Without him this wouldn’t have happened,” he said. He also thanked his son Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandrabose, singer Rahul Silpigunj, and the main actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who danced to the song. Kala Bhairava made the arrangements for the song besides rendering his voice.

Naatu Naatu is a high energy song where both Ram Charan and Jr NTR exhibit their dance prowess with amazing synchronisation. The song was a rage when the movie was released and has over 11 crore views on YouTube.

In a short interview to Bill Board, before winning the Golden Globe, Keeravani said that the “originality of the song”, the ethnic beats and the energy made it connect with the audience. He also disclosed that he has followed all the internet dance trends of the upbeat song.

Who is Keeravani?

Keeravani is a 61-year-old music composer, born in Kovvuru of Andhra Pradesh as Koduru Marakathamani Keeravani. Keeravani’s father, Siva Shakti Datta, is also a well known lyricist in the Telugu Film industry. Datta and Rajamouli’s father, K Vijayendra Prasad, a well-known story writer, are brothers.

Rajamouli and Keeravani, who are cousins, have worked together in all the 12 movies directed by Rajamouli, including, the renowned Baahubali series, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The conclusion, which won critical acclaim.

Keeravani made his debut as a music composer with Manasu Mamatha (1990). His big break into Telugu cinema was however with Ram Gopal Varma’s Kshana Kshanam (1991). Keeravani then went on to compose music in several languages including Hindi and Tamil. In Hindi cinema, he is known as MM Kreem. His hits in Hindi include Criminal, Sur, Jism among others. He won the national award in 1997 for the devotional film Annamaya.

Keeravani, throughout his career, has been a recipient of several state, filmfare and national awards. He is also a recipient of several Filmfare awards for his movies Allari Priyudu, Kshana Kshanam, Criminal, Pelli Sandadi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The conclusion among others. He also received Tamil Nadu state award for Best Music director in 1991 for Azhagan. His list of awards also includes, Nandi awards and Santhosham film awards.