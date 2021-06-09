Travelling from other states to Telangana? Here's how to apply for an e-pass

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the state-wide lockdown till June 20, 2021.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for ten more days till June 20, 2021 after a cabinet meeting. As a part of the lockdown, several restrictions will be in place. The state government said that a valid travel pass was needed to cross the state border throughout the day. The government on Tuesday released a Government Order (GO), which said that “Passenger vehicles shall be regulated at the state borders all throughout the day and only passengers with e-passes will be permitted. However, movement of commodities shall be permitted without any restrictions.”

Those who wish to travel via Telangana have to apply for the e-pass on the Telangana state police website here. Before applying, one has to make sure that they are not having any COVID-19 related symptoms such as fever or cold. Upon submission of details and required documents including mentioning the purpose of travel, the application would be processed and an e-pass would be issued by the Telangana police.

In this lockdown period starting from June 10, the Telangana government has extended the relaxation period from 6 am to 5 pm with an additional one hour of time to return home. All public transport services, including TSRTC buses, Setwin buses, Hyderabad Metro, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be permitted from 6 am to 6 pm, according to the Government Order. The interstate bus and transport services, including private operators, continue to remain suspended.

The GO further states that the movement of healthcare workers and passengers for accessing emergency medical services would be permitted. The permitted number of guests at weddings remains at 40 and for funerals, it is 20. Apart from this, any kind of gatherings including social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural are all prohibited.

