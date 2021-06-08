Telangana govt extends lockdown for another 10 days

The lockdown will continue until June 20, and relaxation hours have been extended from 6 am to 5 pm. An additional hour will be allowed for the public to return home.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Telangana cabinet has decided to extend the lockdown in the state for another 10 days until June 20. It has also been decided to extend the relaxation hours from the existing 6 am to 1 pm. From June 10, the relaxation hours will be from 6 am to 5 pm. However, an additional hour will be allowed for the public to reach their homes.

The cabinet has decided to maintain the status quo in Sattupalli, Mathira, Nallagonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, Munugoda, Miryalaguda and other constituencies where the COVID-19 cases are still high.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting convened on Tuesday, June 8, at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad, the official camp office of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

The state has been under a lockdown since May 12. Initially, it was decided to impose a lockdown until May 22, with a daily relaxation from 6 am to 10 am. However, the cabinet later extended the lockdown for another week in a meeting convened on May 18. On May 30, the state cabinet decided to extend the lockdown once again for another 10 days with a daily relaxation from 6 am to 1 pm. An additional grace hour was given to the public to reach their homes by 2 pm.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had urged CM KCR to not extend the lockdown. He had mentioned that lockdowns are neither scientific nor humanitarian. A lockdown, according to Owaisi, is not the best technique for combating COVID-19. He claimed that COVID-19 cases in the state were already on a decline before the lockdown was imposed on May 12. He also stated that though this measure appears to be a “hard on pandemic” strategy, it just serves the purpose of destroying lives of the poor.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Telangana govt not to extend lockdown

On Tuesday, the cabinet discussed several issues such as the COVID-19 situation in the state, agricultural operations, and the impact of the lockdown on the state’s economy.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has decided to launch the Diagnostic Centres at district headquarters on June 9, 2021. The CM has requested all ministers to be present at the occasion.

READ: Barely able to make a living: Lockdown has hurt many in Hyderabad's old city