Travelling to Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana? Here is new e-pass rule

Telangana is under lockdown from May 12 to May 21 and the state has announced many restrictions including that grocery, meat and milk shops can be open only from 6 am to 10 am. As far as travelling within the state and from outside the state, the police have said that if a person wants to travel from one district of the state to another, they have to procure an e-pass from the police station at the place of origin. For example, if a person is travelling from Hyderabad south to another district, they need to get a pass from the DCP office in South Hyderabad. And to come back, the person needs to get a pass from the place where the return journey begins.

DGP M Mahender Reddy has said that special passes will be issued through the e-pass portal to those traveling to other states and other districts. He said passes would be issued only to those traveling for emergencies. The DGP said that concerned Police Commissioners and SPs would issue passes to those going to other states and other districts in the state.

However, those coming to Telangana from other states will have to procure passes from the state where the journey begins. For example, a person travelling from Kerala to Hyderabad, has to procure a pass from Kerala.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar has also said that in a matter of hours, the e-portal started by the police received more than 7,000 requests for travel passes.

“There are a few exempted categories, like essential services, medical services etc. If you are a patient's attendant, keep the hospital’s attendant pass with you or a prescription and you will be allowed to travel,” the Commissioner said.

To access the portal to apply for an e-pass to travel in Telangana, click here.

The Commissioner also said that anyone transporting essential goods including food items, food grains, milk, construction items, seeds, fertilisers etc will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

“On your vehicle’s windscreen, keep an A4 sheet of paper. Write on it what you are transporting, you don't need to secure a separate pass. Just mention it on the paper,” he said.