Telangana lockdown: Medical & bank services available, liquor shops open for 4 hours

Coronavirus Lockdown

On May 11, the Telangana government decided to impose a lockdown in the state. The decision was taken after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. As the meeting concluded, the Telangana cabinet has taken a series of decisions about what should be allowed and what needs to be restricted during the lockdown. However, a detailed Government Order will follow.

The lockdown in Telangana will be imposed from 10 am on May 12 for a period of 10 days until May 21.

Key decisions

> Cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks and sports stadiums will remain closed.

> Metro and state RTC buses can ply from 6 am to 10 am

> All liquor shops will remain open from 6 am to 10 am. “Shop owners should immediately put up boards displaying the information to control the crowd,” said the Minister of Excise department.

> Only a maximum of 40 people will be allowed for weddings, considering prior approvals are taken.

> Only a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for funerals.

> Ration shops will only be open from 6 am to 10 am

> Cooking gas filling stations supply will continue as usual.

Exemptions from lockdown restrictions

> Print and electronic media persons

> Banks and ATMs will operate as usual

> Government offices to operate with 33% staff.

> Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturing companies, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical services, government and private clinics, their employees will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

> Drinking water supply and sanitation management in rural and urban areas will continue as usual.

> Power generation and distribution systems will be allowed to operate as usual.

> Transportation on national highways will be allowed

> Petrol and diesel pumps are constantly open on national highways.

> Cold storage and warehousing activities

> Agricultural production, allied sectors, agricultural machinery work, management of rice mills, agriculture-related transport, sending of grains to FCI, fertiliser and seed shops, seed manufacturing factories, etc.

> The procurement of grain will continue, as usual, keeping in view the interests of the farmers of Telangana state.