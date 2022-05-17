Trans woman and model found dead in Kochi, case registered

Sherin Celin Mathew was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in Kochi, on Tuesday, May 17.

news Death

Sherin Celin Mathew, a 26-year-old trans woman from Kerala, who was an actor and model, was found dead in a rented apartment at Chakkaraparambu in Kochi, on Tuesday, May 17. Hailing from the neighbouring Alappuzha district, she had been staying here for two years. The news comes merely days after the death of another Kerala model, Sahana.

Sherin was reportedly suffering from depression due to some personal differences with a few of her friends. A police officer said a case of unnatural death has been registered and prima facie it appeared to be a suicide, and that a detailed probe was going on. Speaking to TNM, police said that investigation is underway at the scene and her body will be sent for a postmortem soon.

On May 12, Sahana, a young model and small-time actor from Kozhikode, was found dead in her house on her 21st birthday in an apparent case of suicide. In July 2021, Keralaâ€™s first transgender radio jockey Anannyah Kumari Alex was also believed to have died by suicide, days after she had alleged gross medical negligence in her sex reassignment surgery. After her friends and family protested against the hospital â€“ Renai Medicity â€“ and Dr Arjun Asokan, who did the surgery, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into Anannyahâ€™s death.

Recently in April, a fact-finding report on her death alleged gross medical negligence by the private hospital and sought better healthcare for trans persons in the state, and for medical professionals to follow international norms. The fact-finding team has also asked for a second post-mortem of Anannyahâ€™s body, and has said that the police investigation into the death was shoddy.

(With PTI inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

