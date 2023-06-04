Train cancellations leave hundreds of migrant workers stranded at Bengaluru station

Citizen volunteers at the station were seen distributing snacks and cooked meals to the commuters who were stranded.

Hundreds of commuters, mainly migrant workers, remained stranded at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru on Saturday night after train services towards Howrah in West Bengal and neighbouring areas were cancelled following the train accident in Odisha. Migrant workers and families said that they learned about the cancellation of trains only after reaching the railway station. Citizen volunteers at the station were seen distributing snacks and cooked meals to the commuters who were stranded.



South Western Railways (SWR) officials told TNM that around 600 passengers headed towards Howrah were waiting at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal. "As some trains were cancelled, it is estimated around 600 passengers are waiting at SMVB. Refunds have been given to passengers of the cancelled trains," said an SWR official. Activists on ground said the number of stranded passengers was over 1,000.



Some of the stranded workers told TNM that they had been waiting for their train since the morning. "We have not received information about when the trains may restart. We are hoping that it will be restarted on Sunday," a migrant worker from West Bengal told TNM.



Citizen volunteers arrived at the terminal on Saturday evening to provide snacks and cooked meals to the stranded passengers. The Labour Department and others should act without delay as there is uncertainty surrounding their travel at least till Sunday afternoon, said Tanveer Ahmed, an activist.



The SMVB-Howrah Express, which travels from Bengaluru to Howrah, was one of three trains involved in the major accident that took place on Friday evening in Balasore in Odisha. South Western Railways (SWR) has set up a help desk for passengers at various railway stations in the city. An official from SWR said, “Information on passenger status on those two trains which met with accidents, the status of delayed trains and other related information can be obtained from the desks set up at the railway terminals and stations.”



The official said they are in touch with SE Railway officials with regard to resumption of train services. “Upon restoration of the track, we will provide updates," the official added.



Indian Railways announced that several trains on the route were cancelled on Saturday.



Trains 12551 SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya, 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah, and 12253 SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur scheduled to leave the city on June 3 were cancelled. Train number 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru scheduled to leave the city on June 4 has been cancelled.



The South Western Railways has also diverted around ten train services on Saturday that are supposed to pass through the area of accident. The popular Train 12246 Howrah-Duronto Express from SMVT Bengaluru to Howrah that started from SMVT on June 2 was diverted through Naraj Marthapur, Angul, Sambalpur city, Jharsuguda Jn, Rourkela, Tatanagar Junction, and Kharagpur to reach Howrah. Trains from Bengaluru to Howrah, Agartala and Shalimar were diverted.



