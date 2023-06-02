Odisha train accident: Here are the helpline numbers

The trains involved in the accident are Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and the Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

news Accident

In a major train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on the evening of Friday, June 2, 30 persons have died and several others have been injured. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said, “At around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches.” Unconfirmed reports suggest that atleast 200 to 300 people have been injured.

The train numbers are:

12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express

12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express

Helpline numbers set up by South Western Railways:

Bangalore 080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam : 8431403419

SMVB : 09606005129

KJM :+91 88612 03980

Other helpline numbers:

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746