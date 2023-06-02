Odisha train accident Here are the helpline numbers

In a major train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on the evening of Friday, June 2, 30 persons have died and several others have been injured. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said, “At around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches.” Unconfirmed reports suggest that atleast 200 to 300 people have been injured.
The train numbers are:
12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express
12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express
Helpline numbers set up by South Western Railways:
Bangalore 080-22356409
Bangarpet: 08153 255253
Kuppam : 8431403419
SMVB : 09606005129
KJM :+91 88612 03980
Other helpline numbers:
Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217
Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339
Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322
Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746