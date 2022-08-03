Traffic diversions in Hyderabad as CM KCR to inaugurate new police headquarters

The police headquarters, built on a budget of over Rs 600 crore, is located in Banjara Hills, and major traffic is expected in this busy area on August 4.

news Traffic

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inaugurate the massive state-of-the-art Technology Fusion Centre in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 4. The police headquarters, built on a budget of over Rs 600 crore, is located in Banjara Hills, and as major traffic is expected in this busy area, police have announced a series of traffic diversions.

In a bulletin, the Hyderabad Traffic Police asked motorists to avoid Road No 12 on Banjara Hills â€” where the new headquarters is located â€” between 11 am and 5 pm on Thursday due to heavy crowding. Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills may take an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Road No 36, Road No 45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad. Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No12, Banjara Hills may take an alternate route towards Road No 1, Banjara Hills, Road No10, Zaheera Nagar and the Cancer Hospital. Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island may take alternate routes towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT and NFCL towards Panjagutta. Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No 12 and Jubilee Hills may take alternate routes via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills.

The new police headquarters, which is known as the Fusion Technology Centre, has four towers and 20 floors. Apart from the police department, the new office will also house officials of 60 other departments including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), etc. The foundation stone for the project was laid as early as 2015 by Chief Minister KCR. Police sources told TNM that it has multiple top-of-the-line features including a War Room, a viewing gallery and a functional helipad. The building will also be a multi-agency, multi-department, disaster management centre.

Read: All you need to know about Hyderabad policeâ€™s Technology Fusion Centre