All you need to know about Hyderabad police’s Technology Fusion Centre

The Technology Fusion Centre which was to be completed in two years with a budget of Rs 300 crore is ready to be inaugurated after 7 years and Rs 600 crore.

news Police

With the Hyderabad Police’s massive Technology Fusion Centre all set to be inaugurated within a week, the city is all set to get a new landmark which will be visible from several kilometres in and around the plush Banjara Hills locality. It was in 2015 that the city police first announced its decision to construct a modern and state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre. In the months that followed, the plan was decided and required clearances were received. In November 2015, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the massive project.



The Technology Fusion Centre all set to be inaugurated

Initially, an amount of Rs 302 crore was sanctioned for the construction and it was announced that the project would be completed in two years. Now, seven years since the announcement of the project which has now ended up amounting to Rs 600 crore, last minute work is being carried out as the structure is being readied for its inauguration on August 4, 2022. The police headquarters, which were initially called Police Towers and later referred to as Police Command and Control Centre, are now being referred to as Technology Fusion Centre.

The four towers will have 20 floors and will provide an area of 6.4 lakh sq. feet. The massive structure will not only house police departments but also representatives from nearly 60 departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) etc.

Speaking to TNM, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “The Technology Fusion Centre will be the headquarters for the entire state and not just Hyderabad. The building will have a War Room, a viewing gallery, a functional helipad and the latest technology to support the efforts of all the departments. The building will house multiple departments and will be a multi-agency, multi-department, disaster management centre."



Top police officials at the Technology Fusion Centre

Police sources who have visited the structure told TNM that the city’s landscape can be seen from the top of the tower. The Technology Fusion Centre will have a data centre that will have access to nearly 50,000 police cameras around the state. Besides this, any IP-based CCTV camera can be accessed from the data centre, which will amount to more than 6.5 lakh cameras across the state.



READ: Why Hyderabad became India’s surveillance capital

Commissioner CV Anand said that the property will also act as a coordination centre: “In the case of any floods or disaster, all the concerned department officials from the ground will be able to interact with the department heads and concerned ministers and bureaucrats from the War Room of the tower.”

According to police officials, the best available technology has been roped in at the new facility. The Technology Fusion Centre will be even more superior to the State Police Public Safety Integrated Operations Centre at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand reviewing the final works during his recent visit

The aim is to leverage technology to enable better coordination between departments and to make carrying out works easier and more efficient. Data analytics, artificial intelligence and social media units will also find space in the centre along with other technology-driven initiatives introduced by the Police Department.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group carried out the construction work of the centre in coordination with the Roads and Buildings Department. L&T Company has been assigned the task to handle the IT-related jobs at the centre. The building has come up on a seven-acre land owned by the Police Department in Banjara Hills.



READ: Military tactic on civilians: A deep dive into Hyderabad cops' cordon and search ops